(Bloomberg) -- The court-appointed receiver in the Traynor Ridge Capital Inc. case named new potential creditors, indicating that National Bank of Canada and JonesTrading Canada Inc. also have money caught up in the meltdown of the troubled hedge fund.

The Ontario Securities Commission is investigating the fund after the sudden death of its founder, Chris Callahan, last month. The regulator temporarily banned Traynor Ridge from trading after it said three brokerage firms have potential losses totaling about C$85 million to C$95 million ($62 million to $69 million) on trades they did for the hedge fund.

Read More: Hedge Fund Executive’s Sudden Death Exposes Firm in Deep Trouble

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and market maker Virtu Financial Inc. have already disclosed that they were caught with unsettled trading positions from doing business with Traynor Ridge. Both were included in a list of potential creditors posted this week by Ernst & Young Inc., which was named as receiver and manager of all of Traynor’s assets in early November.

The list also included JonesTrading Canada Inc. and National Bank of Canada, with their potential claim amounts against the assets of Traynor Ridge marked as “TBD,” or to be determined. Other creditors also could be identified, according to the filing.

Toronto-based JonesTrading works with traditional asset managers and hedge funds, according to its website, and Montreal-based National Bank is Canada’s sixth-largest lender. Neither company immediately responded to requests for comment Friday.

Earlier this week, the OSC issued a new order extending Traynor Ridge’s trading ban until Feb. 8.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.