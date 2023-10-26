Why you should buy the Canadian banks on weakness

National Bank of Canada has cut a number of jobs in its capital markets business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The move included reductions in the equity research and sales and trading divisions, the people said, speaking on condition they not be named because they aren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Marie-Pierre Jodoin, a spokesperson for the Montreal-based bank, said it has made “a few adjustments to our Financial Markets structure based on the ongoing assessment of business needs and priorities.” She didn’t provide a number.

The layoffs at National Bank, Canada’s sixth-largest bank, come amid a wave of job cuts at other Canadian lenders over the past few months that have totaled at least 6,000. Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia have announced layoffs representing 2 per cent to 3 per cent of their workforces.

Canada’s large banks had largely avoided job cuts for the past three years, but in the face of numerous revenue and capital pressures, they’re now looking to trim expenses ahead of the Oct. 31 end of their fiscal years.

National Bank had 28,901 employees as of July 31. Executives said during its third-quarter earnings call in August that expenses had grown during the period, largely because of an increase in full-time positions in 2022.

Chief Financial Officer Marie Chantal Gingras told analysts at the time that the bank was focused on “prudently managing headcount through attrition.”