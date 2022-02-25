(Bloomberg) -- Shares of National Bank of Pakistan fell the most in a year after the state-owned lender was fined $55 million for anti-money laundering violations by two U.S. authorities.

Pakistan’s second-largest bank will pay $35 million in penalties to the New York State Department of Financial Services and another $20 million was announced by the Federal Reserve Board, according to statements from the regulators Thursday.

NBP “allowed serious compliance deficiencies in its New York branch to persist for years despite repeated regulatory warnings,” Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris said in the statement.

The fines are a fresh blow for the nation, that has been on the monitoring list of Paris-based Financial Action Task Force since 2018 for similar deficiencies. Habib Bank Ltd. and United Bank Ltd. have also faced similar issues in the U.S. for its branch operations in New York. Both banks subsequently closed their branches.

NBP’s shares fell 7.4% as of 9:28 a.m. in Karachi Friday, the most in a year.

U.S. agencies examined NBP’s operations in 2014 and 2015, and followed up with enforcement action in 2016.

The New York branch has substantially enhanced its compliance program after a management change in May 2021, NBP told the stock exchange Friday. It added it is “fully committed to satisfying the regulators’ expectations.”

