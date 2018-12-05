{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    National Bank raises dividend as Q4 profit climbs 8%

    The Canadian Press

    Canadian banks cap off 2018 with largely solid quarter

    MONTREAL -- National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) had $566 million of net income in its fourth quarter, up eight per cent from the same period last year as each of its three main business units improved earnings.

    The Montreal-based bank says the profit amounted to $1.52 per share on a diluted basis and $1.53 per share after adjustments.

    Analysts had estimated $1.52 per share of net income and $1.52 per share of adjusted earnings, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

    Revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31 was $1.87 billion, slightly above analyst estimates.

    During the same period of fiscal 2017, National Bank had $525 million of net income or $1.39 per share and $1.76 billion of revenue.

    The bank says its quarterly dividend will rise three cents to 65 cents per common share, payable Feb. 1.