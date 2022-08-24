(Bloomberg) -- National Bank of Canada’s traders helped the firm weather a downturn for investment-banking fees, boosting revenue in the lender’s capital-markets business.

Revenue in the financial-markets unit rose 14% to C$611 million ($470 million) in the fiscal third quarter, the Montreal-based company said in a statement Wednesday. Analysts had estimated C$576.5 million. Overall profit also topped projections.

Among Canada’s six biggest banks, National Bank generates the largest portion of its revenue from capital-markets activities. While a dearth of initial public offerings and other transactions hurt investment-banking revenue, last quarter’s volatile markets helped trading revenue rise 18%.

National Bank shares have fallen 4.3% this year, compared with a 8.8% drop for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.

Also in the results:

Net income fell 1.5% to C$826 million, or C$2.35 a share.

Excluding some items, profit also was C$2.35 a share. Analysts estimated C$2.34, on average.

National Bank set aside C$57 million in provisions for credit losses. Analysts estimated C$72.7 million in provisions.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.