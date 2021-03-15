(Bloomberg) -- National Grid Plc has agreed a deal with Electricite de France SA to cut supply at its Sizewell nuclear plant by half for at least six weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter.

EDF posted an outage on its transparency website for its 603 megawatt Sizewell B-1 from April 14 to May 30.

Demand usually starts to drop in spring and is at its lowest in summer. Blackouts can happen when there’s too much demand or too little. National Grid needs ways to cope with such low demand on the network especially when it’s happening at the same time as high wind or solar levels.

This is the second year that the U.K. grid operator has needed to pay Sizewell to turn down to help balance the grid. Last year demand was low due to pandemic-related lockdowns. The initial contract previously cost as much as 23 million pounds in the six weeks to June 19 and was later extended through to September.

National Grid wasn’t immediately available to comment.

