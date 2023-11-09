(Bloomberg) -- National Grid Plc increased its planned spending for the next five years as it builds out the UK’s electricity infrastructure to support a move away from fossil fuels.

The utility plans to invest £42 billion ($51.6 billion) in the five years to 2025/26 in Britain and the US, £2 billion higher than it planned in May. The expenditure is expected to enhance earnings per share, the company said Thursday. National Grid is tasked with a major role in moving the UK toward a net zero power system by 2035.

“We are seeing higher costs in the supply chain, there’s no doubt about that,” Chief Executive Officer John Pettigrew said in an interview, adding that the final costs of what needs to be built are now also being understood more fully with detailed analysis.

National Grid, which controls much of Britain’s power grid infrastructure, is at the center of the country’s push to expand access to clean sources. The tightly-regulated firm plans to build more grid transmission lines and connect more power-generation assets, after criticism from the regulator that progress has been too slow.

National Grid posted earnings per share of 28.8 pence in the first half as it continues to invest in the UK’s power transmission, distribution networks and interconnector cables. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg expected 25.7 pence, a drop on last year’s first-half bumper profits.

Maintains Guidance

The company maintained its profit guidance and said it expected net debt to rise by £3.5 billion to £44.5 billion in the full financial year.

Shares rose as much as 2.6% in London before paring gains.

National Grid, whose spending depends on how other utilities plan to build and want to connect their assets, will also be monitoring the parameters for next year’s subsidy auction due to be published next week. They will likely help help bring more offshore wind on to the grid after a tricky year for the sector.

“We will look very carefully at the next auction that comes along in the UK to see what offshore wind is contracted, and that ultimately will then influence probably the investments that we make in 2030s,” Pettigrew said.

With high levels of net debt, the company is affected by the soaring interest rate environment, which has already contributed to troubles faced by peers in the renewables space, like wind-farm developer Orsted A/S and Vattenfall AB. However, it’s also allowed higher regulated returns when interest rates rise.

Read More: UK Fast Tracks 10 Gigawatts of Batteries to Ease Grid Logjam

National Grid also sold down its controlling stake in National Gas, its transmission business, last year to a consortium including Macquarie Group Ltd., though retains 40% of the company. The company still owns the Grain liquefied natural gas terminal, which can handle as much as a fifth of the nation’s capacity of the chilled fuel.

The UK government is preparing to nationalize the group’s Electricity System Operator, which manages the day-to-day running of the grid and its connections. The unit, to be called the Future System Operator, will work to ensure the country’s energy security while integrating cleaner technologies.

