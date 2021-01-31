(Bloomberg) --

The U.K.’s National Grid said it’s anticipating “tight margins” on the electricity system on Monday evening, owing partly to “weather-related factors,” according to a statement posted in a series of Twitter posts on Sunday.

The factors include renewable generation levels and lower-than-average seasonal temperatures. Also causing a squeeze is power source availability over periods of the day with higher demand, the grid operator said.

“This combination of factors means the forecasted cushion of spare capacity we operate the system with has been reduced,” it said. “We’re exploring measures and actions to make sure there’s enough generation available to increase our buffer of capacity.”

