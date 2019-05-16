4h ago
National Grid Profit Slips as Nationalization Casts Shadow
(Bloomberg) -- National Grid Plc unveiled adjusted operating profit that just beat analyst estimates as the U.K. network operator rebuffs proposals to nationalize energy assets.
- The nationalization proposals “are only going to cause a huge amount of disruption,” Chief Executive Officer John Pettigrew said in an interview. It’s “the last thing you want when you’ve got the need for a huge amount of infrastructure investment.”
- Even if Labour does get in to power, such a plan isn’t seen to have wide political support, while state ownership could be complicated as more than half of the utility’s revenue comes from U.S. assets.
- The company made “significant” progress on cross-border cables, or interconnectors. It has put the high-voltage lines at the heart of its growth strategy and is continuing with projects that are already underway, amounting to a 2 billion-pound ($2.6 billion) investment in cables to France, Norway and Denmark.
- The company said it expected energy regulator Ofgem to publish on May 23 its latest consultation on proposed gas and power grid price-control levels for 2021. The regulated rate over inflation is meant to save consumers 6.5 billion pounds but will hurt earnings for companies like National Grid.
- National Grid was little changed at 844 pence at 8:24 a.m. in London.
- The stock has climbed more than 10% in 2019, on a par with the 29-member Stoxx 600 utilities index.
- Adjusted operating profit slipped 2% to 3.43 billion pounds, beating average estimates of 3.37 billion pounds.
- Capital expenditure for 2019/20 expected to increase to almost 5 billion pounds, up from 2018/19 level of 4.5 billion pounds.
- “We remain on track to achieve asset growth at the top end of our 5-7% range in the medium term,” Pettigrew said in a statement.
