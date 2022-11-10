(Bloomberg) --

National Grid Plc’s operating profit jumped 50% in the six months through September, boosted by higher revenue from its new UK distribution network assets. The company’s US arm was buoyed by a stronger dollar.

Earnings per share rose to 32.4 pence, with underlying operating profit jumping to £2.1 billion. The results include the first full six months of revenue following an acquisition of the largest power distribution company in the UK, as well as a contribution from the sale of a power company in Rhode Island.

The company plans to increase spending in the coming years, including £40 billion by 2026 on critical infrastructure, up from a previous range of £30 billion to £35 billion. Investments in grids will be critical to replace fossil fuels with renewable power in the coming years as Europe’s energy crisis has shown the need to boost domestic supplies.

“Investment in the clean energy transition is the way to get out of the crisis we’re in,” Chief Executive Officer John Pettigrew said in an interview. “Connecting clean energy will increase resilience and energy security.”

World Spending on Cables Will Have to Rival Solar and Wind Power

While the group’s power system operator last month said that a cold winter with gas shortages could trigger demand reductions and even power cuts, such as senario remain unlikely, according to Pettigrew. Coal-fired power stations kept online to help in case of a shortage likely won’t need to be used, he added.

“The baseline expectation is there is sufficient generation to meet demand,” he said. “There’s plenty of gas available.”

The group also operates assets in the northeast of the US, giving it revenues supported by a stronger dollar. The utility now faces a higher interest rate environment across the board after years of borrowing cheaply to invest in its swathes of assets.

