(Bloomberg) -- National Grid Plc expects its full-year earnings to be higher than guidance issued late last year as inflation drives profits in its U.K. business.

The company’s British electricity transmission and distribution units saw higher profits than expected in the year through March 2022, the company said in a statement ahead of its full earnings announcement on May 19.

Power prices in the U.K. have surged in the past year, driven by an increase in the cost of natural gas. The nation has increasingly relied on gas for electricity as it phases out the use of coal-fired plants.

Profits at the company’s other businesses are expected to be in line with the forecast.

National Grid is also working on a number of deals. Its sale of a majority stake in its gas transmission business is expected to close later this year.

