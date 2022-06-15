(Bloomberg) -- Military helicopters have rescued scores of people in Montana so far this week from rising waters dubbed a “500-year flooding event” by officials in the state’s largest city, Billings.

Roads and bridges have been washed out in Yellowstone National Park and visitors have been evacuated. The American Red Cross opened shelters in Columbus, Livingston and other communities.

“We’ll continue to bring the full resources of the state to bear in responding to and recovering from severe flooding,” Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Yellowstone River in Billings crested at 16 feet (4.9 meters) overnight, flooding ranches and farms and overwhelming the municipal water treatment plant, the Billings Gazette reported.

Since Monday, Army National Guard helicopters have rescued 87 people and flown more than 41 hours in support of search and rescue in south central parts of Montana, the guard said on Twitter.

The National Park Service said, “it is probable that road sections in northern Yellowstone will not reopen this season due to the time required for repairs.”

The national park also encompasses parts of Wyoming to the south and Idaho to the west.

