National Post editor-in-chief Anne Marie Owens to step down in April

TORONTO -- The editor-in-chief of The National Post is leaving the Postmedia Network Inc. publication later this month.

Postmedia spokeswoman Phyllise Gelfand says in an email that Anne Marie Owens will leave the role as of April 12.

Owens will take on a new position at McMaster University in Hamilton.

Deputy editor Julie Traves will become interim editor-in-chief.

Owens was named editor in May 2014 and became what the company then called "the first woman to hold the top editorial spot at a Canadian national newspaper."

She joined the National Post as a reporter before its launch in 1998 and held a number of roles there, including news features editor and assistant managing editor, before serving as the deputy editor at Maclean's magazine.



