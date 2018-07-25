(Bloomberg) -- Ranger Rick, meet the bond market.

The National Wildlife Federation is selling about $11 million of bonds Wednesday to refinance a loan that was used to build its headquarters in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Reston, Virginia. The nonprofit, which has six million members, is the largest environmental education organization in the country and is known for Ranger Rick and other National Wildlife publications. It’s also a prominent voice against federal and state proposals that would harm the environment.

The securities are certified as green bonds, a label aimed at drawing interest from environmentally minded investors.

"There’s overwhelming interest in the bonds," said Collin O’Mara, the foundation’s chief executive officer, who said both larger asset managers and smaller, sustainability-focused firms have expressed interest.

That demand may be driven by the lack of new green-labeled bonds in 2018. Issuance has tumbled 72 percent from the same period a year ago to $1.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The foundation’s headquarters, which opened in 2001, is designed to reduce energy usage, bond offering documents say, and uses solar panels to heat its water.

The center is also in the midst of a plan to expand its conservation efforts, aiming to place 25 percent of the country’s at-risk species on a "path to recovery" by 2021, it says. It wants to increase revenue to between $120 to $140 million by 2021, compared to $101 million in fiscal 2017, by boosting revenue from donors, memberships and corporate partners, the documents say.

The federation has seen an uptick in membership since President Donald Trump took office, with some of that being driven by a desire to advocate against his environmental policies or support bipartisan organizations like the federation. The federation’s members are split between Republicans and Democrats, O’Mara said.

"We’re able to say that it is sustainable given this unique role we play as one of the most bipartisan conservation groups in America," he said.

