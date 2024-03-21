(Bloomberg) -- National World Plc, the publisher behind the Yorkshire Post and other British local newspapers, has repeated its interest in buying the Telegraph after a UAE-backed bid was effectively blocked by the UK government.

Foreign states are to be banned from controlling or influencing UK newspapers and news magazines in a move that casts serious doubt over a proposed takeover of the Telegraph by US private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners and Abu Dhabi-based International Media Investments.

National World, run by industry veteran David Montgomery, said it remained keen after last year’s auction — in which it participated — was called off when RedBird IMI lent the Barclay family £600 million ($766 million) secured against the politically influential titles, including the Spectator magazine.

“National World remains the best qualified among the various candidates for such a deal both in terms of industry qualification and also editorial independence, as well as the absence of any competition issues,” Montgomery said in a statement Thursday accompanying National World’s annual results.

RedBird IMI is a joint venture between Jeff Zucker’s RedBird and International Media Investments, a vehicle controlled by UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who also owns Manchester City football club.

Mounting pressure on the government by Members of Parliament, journalists and campaigners led to a plan for new laws to ban foreign states from owning UK newspapers and magazines.

National World owns more than a hundred regional titles in the UK, including The Scotsman, and is Montgomery’s latest listed vehicle.

