(Bloomberg) -- Media investment firm National World Plc said that it’s in the early stages of exploring an offer for newspaper publisher Reach Plc.

The investment vehicle, controlled by former newspaper executive David Montgomery, hasn’t yet approached Reach’s board with a potential bid, National World said in a statement Thursday, noting “recent press speculation.” Representatives for Reach didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Montgomery was previously chief executive officer of regional news aggregator, Local World, which had more than 100 UK newspaper titles when Reach acquired it in 2015. National World’s website says it aims to take that model and apply it on a national scale by buying up news brands along with “the technology to change the business model for print and digital news publishing” to cut costs and increase sales growth.

Reach and Montgomery went head-to-head when National World bought JPI Media in 2021, another collection of local papers including the Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post. Reach had disclosed it was in early talks with JPI the year before.

Montgomery was also CEO of Mirror Group until 1999 culminating in its merger with Trinity. Trinity Mirror Plc became Reach in 2018.

Reach’s shares have dropped 63% this year giving the London-based company a market value of £327.8 million ($366 million).

