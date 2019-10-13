(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s ruling party won parliamentary elections and is set to get four more years to finish policies that have collided with the European Union’s democratic standards, an exit poll showed.

Riding a wave of popular support built on welfare handouts, the vilification of gays and the rejection of multiculturalism, Law & Justice won 43.6%. That compared with 27.4% for its nearest rival, the pro-European Civic Coalition, according to a nationwide exit poll published after ballot stations closed Sunday. The ruling party was projected to keep its majority with 239 of parliament’s 460 seats.

With the predicted victory, Law & Justice is planning to further tighten its grip on Polish society and institutions, having halted a generation-long drive toward the European mainstream.

Following the illiberal model embraced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, ruling-party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has promised to use a second term to complete measures to gain more sway over the judiciary and to “re-Polonize” major industries and the country’s still largely independent media.

