(Bloomberg) -- Nationwide Building Society has reached a preliminary agreement to buy Virgin Money UK Plc for £2.9 billion ($3.7 billion), in a deal that raises the stakes for consolidation among Britain’s mid-sized lenders.

Virgin Money, which was created by a string of mergers, has been struggling to compete with the “big four” banks that dominate accounts and mortgages. When combined, Nationwide and Virgin would overtake NatWest Group Plc as the UK’s second-largest provider of home loans, behind only Lloyds Banking Group Plc.

The combination would reshape Britain’s banking landscape, adding the sixth largest retail bank by total assets to its biggest building society. Any deal would add Virgin’s 6.6 million customers, business lending arm and an estimated 8.6% market share in UK credit cards to Nationwide’s existing mortgages, savings and current account offerings.

It would also bring Debbie Crosbie, the chief executive officer of Nationwide, back together with the banking company where she worked for about two decades.

Virgin Money shareholders would receive 220 pence in cash a share under the terms of the proposed deal, according to a joint statement Thursday. That’s a 38% premium to its closing share price on Wednesday, though it’s still a 35% discount to the bank’s book value.

Shares in Virgin Money were trading up 36% at 216.4 pence by 10:57 a.m. in London. The bank’s board said “it would be minded to recommend” the offer to their shareholders. Richard Branson’s Virgin Group Holdings Ltd., which holds a 14.5% stake in Virgin Money, signaled the same.

The fact that Virgin Money’s biggest shareholder is open to an offer could attract further potential bidders, Numis analyst Jonathan Pierce said in a note.

The terms of the potential tie-up “have been arrived at following a series of proposals from Nationwide,” which plans to fund the deal with existing cash resources, according to the statement.

The potential combination shows that smaller banks trading on low valuations are “vulnerable to such approaches,” according to Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood.

This is the latest in a long line of deals that have brought Virgin Money to its current form. Founded as a financial services offshoot of Branson’s Virgin brand in the 1990s, the company became a retail bank when it bought the bailed-out Northern Rock from the UK government in 2012. It went on to merge with Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank in a £1.7 billion all-share deal with CYBG Plc in 2018. Last month, it bought out asset manager Abrdn Plc from its Virgin Money Investments joint venture.

Consolidation Picks Up

The possible deal comes as consolidation in retail and mortgage banking starts to accelerate, with firms looking to add scale to their loan books while cutting out overlapping costs. Barclays Plc said last month it will acquire much of Tesco Plc’s banking business, while Co-Operative Bank is in talks with Coventry Building Society over a potential merger.

Nationwide, which plans to remain a building society, said in the statement that it would seek to integrate Virgin Money gradually over multiple years and doesn’t intend to make “any material changes to the size of the Virgin Money employee base in the near term.”

The group will retain the Virgin Money brand in the medium term, but has agreed with Virgin Enterprises Ltd. that it would cease doing so over a six-year period.

Virgin Money CEO David Duffy said the transaction would “complete our journey in the banking sector as a national competitor.” The lender said in a separate statement that it has suspended its £150 million buyback program announced in November 2023.

Virgin Money’s agreed takeover by Nationwide is likely to complete, we believe, as its 3.5% UK mortgage market share has left it unable to compete, while the combined group would become Britain’s second-largest mortgage provider after Lloyds.

