(Bloomberg) -- Nationwide Building Society’s £2.9 billion ($3.7 billion) deal to buy Virgin Money UK Plc will be probed by the UK’s merger watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Friday it had started the first stage of its merger process to investigate whether the the tie-up raises any competition concerns. The agency has invited market players for their comments.

The transaction combines the UK’s sixth-largest retail bank by total assets and its biggest building society — creating the UK’s second-largest provider of home loans, placing the combined firm only behind Lloyds Banking Group Plc.

Under the terms of the agreement announced on March 21, shareholders of Virgin Money are set to receive 220 per share from Nationwide, with 218 pence in cash and 2 pence in proposed dividend.

The CMA has until July 26 to decide whether to refer the deal for an in-depth investigation.

