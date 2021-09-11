(Bloomberg) --

Nationwide Building Society is removing free European travel insurance from the list of perks its current account holders currently enjoy, The Guardian newspaper reported.

The changes, which will take effect from the end of 2021, will impact FlexAccount customers who opened an account with the member-owned building society before Dec. 15, 2016, it said on its webpage. Newer customers weren’t eligible for the benefit.

A Nationwide spokesperson told the Guardian that it “understood that members may be disappointed by this decision” but that only a quarter of its FlexAccount customers were benefiting from the product.

Trips booked before Dec. 31 will still be covered, even if it takes place after the end of the policy. Customers who have paid for an upgrade, such as to keep the insurance after their 70th birthday or to cover a medical condition, will still be protected until that expires, the paper reported.

