(Bloomberg) -- Natixis SA plunged after Morningstar Inc. cited concerns about the “liquidity and appropriateness” of some corporate-bond holdings in a fund owned by the French bank, the latest move to send tremors through Europe’s money management industry.

The U.S. research firm suspended its rating on H2O Asset Management’s Allegro fund, which managed 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) at the end of May and had received Morningstar’s third-highest rating before being placed under review, according to a note on June 19. The firm in September had previously flagged concerns about risk management at the fund.

Morningstar’s decision adds to growing jitters in the fund management industry about liquidity and fund manager decision-making. Neil Woodford shocked the financial world earlier this month when he froze redemptions from his flagship fund, inviting scrutiny from regulators and leading some of his biggest backers to walk away. Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG is still reeling from alleged misconduct by a former star bond-fund manager.

Shares Drop

Natixis dropped about 11% on Thursday in Paris to the lowest since Aug. 2016. The liquidity and performance of H20 funds are not called into questions after the Morningstar report, the Paris-based bank said on Thursday, adding that H20 -- in which it owns almost 50% -- will give more details shortly.

“The development raises concerns about the quality of oversight of Natixis’s management of its network of asset managers,”’ Jean Pierre Lambert, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, wrote in a note to clients. That could also have a “snowball effect” at H20 with money withdrawals and likely management changes, he wrote.

Natixis fund-management business, led by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Jean Raby, has grown rapidly through acquisitions over recent years. Unlike larger French rival Amundi SA, Natixis fund business mostly relies on independent boutiques including Harris Associates and Loomis Sayles in the U.S. Natixis might add oversight of La Banque Postale’s fund unit as part of talks between its parent Groupe BPCE and the postal bank.

Controversial Financier

London-based H2O had $32.5 billion of assets under management at the end of last year. The investment fund is a major holder of bonds issued by companies linked to German financier Lars Windhorst. The rarely traded bonds are held by H2O funds that allow clients to make daily withdrawals, creating the potential for a liquidity crunch. Representatives for H2O declined to comment.

“While we believe capacity is managed acceptably, we have concerns about risk management,” Morningstar said in Sept. 2018 that it referenced in its decision on Wednesday.

The rating suspension comes as a blow for one of Natixis’s most successful asset management boutiques in Europe. Natixis’s European affiliates drew net inflows in 2018 and again in the first quarter as its U.S. businesses had outflows amid volatile markets. Natixis, which has 855 billion euros under management, has cited H20 as driving performance fees in 2018.

Natixis’s woes add to a troubled time in the industry. GAM was forced to liquidate billions of dollars across nine funds amid allegations of shortfalls in documenting trades and managing risk following the suspension of ex-fund manager Tim Hayward. Woodford, once one of the U.K.’s most famous stock pickers, froze withdrawals from his LF Woodford Equity Income Fund this month as he struggled to meet redemption requests after months of poor returns.

H2O Chief Executive Officer Bruno Crastes is on the advisory board of Tennor Holding, Windhorst’s investment vehicle.

