(Bloomberg) -- An asset manager controlled by Natixis SA saw clients pull 600 million euros ($678 million) in the second quarter, as one of its funds was placed under review by Morningstar Inc. because of concerns over its holdings.

The outflows at H20 Asset Management, a London-based investment boutique that was a main driver of inflows for Natixis over past years, cover the period through June 20, said spokesman Benoit Gausseron. It wasn’t immediately clear whether any of the redemptions were prompted by the review or whether they occurred before.

The firm’s Allegro fund had its rating suspended on Wednesday, with Morningstar citing concerns about the “liquidity and appropriateness” of some corporate-bond holdings as well as potential conflicts of interest. The 2.2 billion-euro fund holds rarely traded bonds issued by companies linked to controversial German financier Lars Windhorst, and H20 founder Bruno Crastes sits on an advisory board of Windhorst’s investment vehicle Tennor Holding.

Natixis Chief Executive Officer Francois Riahi and Jean Raby, who oversees the bank’s investment-management activities globally, asked Crastes to leave the Tennor board, the French bank said Friday.

Natixis extended Thursday’s declines, falling as much as 4.5 percent in Paris trading. H20’s woes are adding trouble for Riahi after a slump in trading revenue in the first quarter and losses on Korean derivatives announced in December.

Morningstar’s decision added to growing jitters in the fund management industry about liquidity. Neil Woodford, once one of the U.K.’s most famous stock pickers, froze redemptions from his flagship equity fund, LF Woodford Equity Income, this month amid an investor exodus following months of poor performance. Swiss money manager GAM Holding AG is still in the process of unraveling hard-to-sell securities from a bond fund it froze last year.

