(Bloomberg) -- Natixis SA’s H2O Asset Management sought to stem a wave of outflows triggered by Morningstar Inc.’s criticism last week, selling part of its non-rated private bonds and marking down the balance.

The move cuts the aggregate market value of the bonds to less than 2% of assets under management. H2O’s funds will be priced at a discount between 3% and 7%, and the company will remove all entry fees across all of its funds, H2O said in a statement on Monday.

A group of Natixis fund assets dropped last week after Morningstar raised concerns about one of the investment pool’s holdings and suspended its rating. The H2O Allegro fund, as well as Adagio, Multi Aggregate and Multibonds, also saw their assets decline.

New data show growing investor unease around the fast-growing H2O funds. Morningstar raised concerns about the “liquidity and appropriateness” of some corporate-bond holdings as well as potential conflicts of interest. Some of the funds, which allow clients to make daily withdrawals, hold rarely traded bonds issued by companies linked to controversial German financier Lars Windhorst.

The liquidity of H2O private debt securities “is ensured and will allow it to face potential additional withdrawals,” Natixis said Monday. The will bring forward a scheduled audit of H2O, it said.

“Outflows of more than $680 million so far this quarter were confirmed by Natixis on a call, but this figure will increase hugely by the quarter’s end, we believe.”-- Jonathan Tyce, Georgi Gunche, industry analysts

Morningstar suspended H20’s rating, dealing a blow to one of Natixis’s most successful investment boutiques in Europe. Natixis Chief Executive Officer Francois Riahi and Jean Raby, who oversees the bank’s investment-management activities globally, moved to contain damage, asking H20 founder Burno Crastes to leave the Tennor board. He will be replaced by H2O’s chief investment officer, Vincent Chailley, according to a spokesman for the firm.

