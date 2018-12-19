(Bloomberg) -- Natixis SA booked a surprise 260 million-euro ($296 million) hit in the fourth quarter from its Asia business, making it one of the first investment banks to report being hurt by the volatility that’s roiling the continent’s stock markets.

A model used to hedge some structured products traded with clients in Asia backfired as it proved “deficient” under current market conditions, the Paris-based bank said in a statement late Tuesday. Natixis had a 100 million-euro revenue hit and also booked a provision of 160 million euros to cover the management of this product.

The amount represents a huge chunk of Natixis’s corporate investment-banking earnings, and may put pressure on Chief Executive Officer Francois Riahi’s strategy. Riahi, who became CEO in June, previously oversaw the investment bank’s development in Asia.

“The size of the hedging losses does raise questions about risk management,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts Delphine Lee and Kian Abouhossein wrote in a note to investors Wednesday. While remaining overweight on the stock, JPMorgan is cutting its earnings per share estimate for Natixis through 2020 “to account for more prudent assumptions for equities and asset management given the challenging markets.”

Share Drop

Natixis fell as much as 5.5 percent in early Paris trading to the lowest in two years and was 4.7 percent lower at 4.24 euros as of 9:04 a.m. local time.

The products that caused the drop in revenue typically contain embedded options and are sold to retail and institutional investors. Markets around the world were rocked by a surge in volatility in October amid increasing trade tensions and fears of slowing growth. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index has tumbled about 10 percent since the end of September.

When the Hong Kong China Enterprises shares index lost about half of its value from mid-2015, dealers also had problems hedging structured products. Banks typically use equity futures to hedge such products. South Korea is a significant market for them.

Natixis has gained market share from larger rivals in recent years, though its equities business was already suffering from the challenging market conditions in Asia.

The bank confirmed payment of a 1.5 billion-euro special dividend, in spite of the hit to revenue.

