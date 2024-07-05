(Bloomberg) -- Turkey, a NATO member, wants to join the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a member, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after attending the SCO summit in Kazakhstan.

“We want to further develop our relations with Russia and China within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. We believe they should accept us not just as a dialogue partner but as a member like the others,” Erdogan said, according to minutes of his interview with a group of journalists, as reported by NTV news channel. He said a membership could take some time.

Erdogan, who first expressed interest in Turkey becoming the first NATO member to join the SCO in 2022, is trying to balance building new economic partnerships with the East while strengthening defense, security, trade, and energy ties with its Western allies. Turkey also recently has reached out to the BRICS club of major emerging nations, a sign of growing frustration over the lack of progress in its talks to join the European Union.

The country has been linked with the SCO since 2013 through a partnership agreement. Full membership in the group would give Erdogan more leverage against the West.

His push to join the SCO followed talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO leaders summit in Washington DC next week.

SCO has nine permanent members, including Iran and Pakistan.

Normalization with Syria

Erdogan said he could meet with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, along with Putin, as part of nascent thaw that could help end the war in Syria.

“We may have an invitation for Mr. Putin and Bashar al-Assad. If Mr. Putin can visit Turkey, this could be the beginning of a new process,” Erdogan said, amid signs of a rapprochement with Syria.

Erdogan and Assad fell out early in the Syrian civil war more than a decade ago because of Turkey’s support for the rebel group seeking to overthrow the Syrian leader. Turkey has also carried out cross-border offensives in northern Syria against Kurdish-led forces in past.

Turkey is home to over 4 million refugees who fled Syria after the outbreak of war. A round of Russia-led talks in 2022 to normalize ties between Turkey and Syria fell apart.

