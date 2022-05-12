(Bloomberg) -- Finland and Sweden are taking the final steps to join defense alliance NATO, spurred by a full-scale war Russia is waging in Ukraine.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is on Thursday expected to declare his support for membership, and in Sweden, ruling Social Democrats are likely to announce their backing after a party executive meeting on Sunday.

The Nordic countries are seeking to deter aggression from Russia, which on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine and has threatened the pair with consequences if they join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The attack, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called “inevitable,” shifted popular opinion in both Nordic countries overnight to favoring the entry.

“President Putin thought he could cause division, but he has achieved the opposite,” Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters on Wednesday at a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “We stand here today, more united than ever, and with the ambition of strengthening our bonds even more.”

As the war started, Finnish policy makers swung into action, having observed a momentous change in public views, and made note of Russia’s lack of respect for its neighbors’ sovereignty. They embarked on a diplomatic whirlwind tour, visiting NATO allies from President Joe Biden to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to whip up support for a bid, and gently coaxed Sweden along, making sure the biggest Nordic country doesn’t miss the moment.

Living in the shadow of its eastern neighbor’s military might, Finland’s population of 5.5 million defend a border 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) long. Two wars against the Soviet Union in the 20th century, more than 100 years as part of the Russian empire and countless bloody encounters in the preceding centuries have left their mark on pragmatic Finns, armed to the teeth and highly prepared to counter aggression.

Sweden, with 10 million people, has agonized over abandoning its long-held policy of military non-alignment, which followed decades of neutrality during the Cold War and preceding world wars. Even so, its recent direction has been clear: since Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula, Sweden has gradually ramped up military spending to make up for an earlier shortfall and sought ever closer cooperation with NATO.

Expected on Thursday, the Finnish president’s approval would put one of the final pieces of the puzzle in place, ahead of the biggest coalition party Social Democrats’ decision on Saturday.

“They are ready to attack a neighboring country. So, when you ask how they see possible Finnish joining, well, if that would be the case that we join, my response would be that you caused this, look at the mirror.”

-- Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto at a Helsinki news conference on May 11

Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who is yet to explicitly state her view, may also come out in support of the military bloc on Thursday. Doing so would put Finland’s political establishment solidly behind the bid, and make the official decision to apply for entry -- to be taken by the president together with key government ministers -- a mere formality. That’s currently expected on Sunday, according to local reports.

On Friday, Sweden plans to publish a report on security choices that draws on views from across the political spectrum, before a decision from the ruling Social Democrats is due on Sunday.

What they’re looking for in joining NATO is deterrence -- both countries are banking on its collective-security umbrella where an attack on one member is an attack on all, requiring allies to respond. The idea is that any foe will think twice before going against a group of 30, or more, countries.

That’s as Russia threatens them with “serious consequences” and with bringing nuclear weapons into its Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad if they join, while officials in neighboring Lithuania say that move has already happened years ago. Cyber attacks, airspace breaches and other malicious activity are also likely, policy makers have warned.

Before invading Ukraine, Putin demanded that NATO should guarantee it won’t expand eastward.

As the chair of the defense committee in the parliament, Petteri Orpo, concluded in Helsinki on Tuesday, safety lies in numbers.

“We can no longer think Finland would only be pulled into a war as part of a large international conflict, but we have to face the fact that Finland could be alone, targeted by Russian aggression and war,” Orpo said.

