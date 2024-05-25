(Bloomberg) -- NATO members should ease their prohibitions on using weapons they supply to Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia, the alliance’s secretary-general said in an interview with The Economist.

“The time has come for allies to consider whether they should lift some of the restrictions they have imposed on weapons donated to Ukraine,” Jens Stoltenberg told the magazine.

Stoltenberg didn’t refer specifically to any NATO member in his comments, but the US and Germany have been among the countries reluctant to allow their weaponry to strike targets within Russia.

If Ukraine is denied the right to hit Russian military targets with fighting taking place in the Kharkiv region, close to the Russian border, it makes it hard for the country to defend itself, Stoltenberg said. Upholding that right to self-defense “should include the ability to also strike targets on Russian territory when they are military, legitimate targets.”

Read more: Ukraine Plans to Counterattack Russian Forces Near Kharkiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pressed allies to give permission to use weapons systems provided to Ukraine to strike targets inside Russian territory. “I don’t think that there should be any bans because it is not about a Ukrainian army offensive with Western weapons on Russian territory,” Zelenskiy told reporters earlier this month. “It is defense.”

The NATO chief’s comments were quoted widely in Russian media and drew a sharp response from Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“This is useful to know for everyone who is invited to the supposed ‘peace conference’ in Switzerland,” Zakharova said Saturday on her Telegram channel, refering to a Ukraine-focused summit planned for mid-June.

