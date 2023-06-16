(Bloomberg) -- NATO countries are increasingly likely to ask Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to remain for another year as they struggle to reach a consensus on his successor ahead of next month’s summit, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Stoltenberg has led the alliance since 2014, and his tenure is set to end in October. President Joe Biden met Tuesday in Washington with Stoltenberg, days after he met with a candidate to replace him, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. That led to speculation Frederiksen was a front-runner for the job, despite recent denials by Frederiksen that she is a candidate.

Biden thinks highly of a number of possible choices to lead the alliance, especially Frederiksen, according to the person, who requested anonymity to describe internal thinking. But it has become clear to the US and other allies that there is no agreement on who should be the next secretary general, the person said.

British defense chief Ben Wallace was also believed to be a candidate to replace Stoltenberg. Conversations among allies are continuing about a successor, but extending Stoltenberg’s term could buy time to reach a solution, the person said.

While allies would like to see a woman in the role, hailing from a Nordic country could count against Frederiksen given Stoltenberg — a former Norwegian prime minister — and his predecessor both came from the region. Meanwhile, Wallace could struggle to win backers since allies hope to maintain the position for a former head of state or government.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton declined to comment on media reports that Biden asked Stoltenberg to remain in his job, but told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday that “the president has complete confidence in Secretary General Stoltenberg.”

“NATO has never been stronger or more unified than it is today as a result of the United States’ leadership and others in the alliance,” Dalton said.

Biden’s top priority for the alliance is maintaining unity in the face of tough problems including the war in Ukraine, the person said.

The deliberations are occurring weeks before NATO leaders are scheduled to hold a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and as Ukraine is mounting a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

NATO allies view Stoltenberg as a strong leader who would offer continuity as Ukrainian forces try and push Russia out of areas it took during its invasion launched last year, the person said.

Keeping him on board would not preclude allies from picking a new leader in the meantime, according to the person.

An extension could see Stoltenberg in his position until next year, when the alliance celebrates its milestone 75th anniversary. More candidates may also become available then after the European Union holds elections in early summer of 2024.

Turbulent Times

Stoltenberg, whose post has already been extended three times, has helmed the alliance during some of the most turbulent times in its history.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he’s had to carefully balance the alliance’s support for Kyiv without drawing the organization into a wider conflict with Moscow, especially as Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO’s enlargement as justification for his aggression.

During his tenure, he’s welcomed Montenegro, North Macedonia, Finland, and potentially soon Sweden, into the alliance. Stoltenberg backed former President Donald Trump’s demand that other NATO countries spend more on defense, while trying to retain unity within the alliance.

Asked about his future at a press conference Friday, Stoltenberg said, “I have stated again and again that I don’t seek extension and there are no other plans than to end my work and my tenure ends this fall.”

Still, Stoltenberg appeared to keep his options open when he said earlier in the week: “I am responsible for all decisions that this alliance has to take except for one. And that is about my future. That is for the 31 allies to decide.”

--With assistance from Justin Sink.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.