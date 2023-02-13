(Bloomberg) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is due to extend his term in office until April 2024, Welt Am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

Stoltenberg’s term was due to end on Sept. 30 this year but there is an informal agreement among the 30 NATO member states, that he should remain in his post until the spring of 2024. The former Norwegian Prime Minister has led the international alliance since 2014, and his term has already been extended three times.

Due to become the head of Norges Bank, following the outbreak of war in Ukraine last year, Stoltenberg withdrew from the role in order to extend his term at the head of NATO. This latest extension should be formalized early this year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.