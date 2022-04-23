(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s neighbor Finland will focus on defense as its no. 1 priority, whether the Nordic nation joins the NATO defense alliance or not, according to Finance Minister Annika Saarikko.

The northernmost euro member, which has a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia, began to reconsider its long-term stance of remaining outside of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after its former imperial overlord on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine. While the extent of the attack came as a surprise, Finland wasn’t caught off guard, Saarikko said.

“We have always acknowledged the geographical realities and made sure our defenses hold,” she said in an interview at her office in Helsinki on Friday. “The first priority is always Finland’s defenses.”

The parliament this week began reviewing a white paper on security submitted by the government, which is seen paving way for a bid to join NATO within weeks. The debate hasn’t gone unnoticed in Russia, which has repeatedly warned Finland and Sweden against joining.

Finns and Swedes “should closely observe what has happened to the Azovstal” steel plant in Ukraine’s Mariupol, a target of massive Russian bombing campaign, according to Andrei Klimov. The deputy chair of the foreign affairs committee in the parliament’s upper chamber, the Federation Council, also called NATO “a suicide club,” in remarks published on his Telegram channel on Friday.

The parliament should have time to review the issue with care “because it needs to withstand time,” Saarikko said. “It’s not enough to back NATO membership this spring. One needs to be able to say it’s the right decision next spring and the spring after that, and that’s why this needs careful consideration.”

Still, her personal stance is clear. “My Finland is an open, western democracy that’s part of the European Union, and joining NATO would be a very natural step,” Saarikko said.

The country of 5.5 million people has a reserve of 900,000 troops and is able to deploy 280,000 of them in war time. It’s held on to a conscription-based system where most men and some women undergo military training lasting from six months to a year. Its military equipment are NATO compatible, and the country in December decided to buy 64 Lockheed Martin Corp. F-35A multi-role fighter jets in a 10 billion-euro ($11 billion) procurement.

This month, the government unveiled more than 2 billion euros of extra defense spending, mostly on weapons and training, representing about a 70% increase relative to the Nordic country’s regular 2022 military budget of about 2.8 billion euros. It meets the 2% of GDP NATO spending threshold.

“Finland’s decision to increase defense spending significantly is independent of any decision on joining NATO” and “will take place under all circumstances,” Saarikko said.

Sweden, the biggest Nordic neighbor, is also weighing the merits of entering the defense bloc, with Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Thursday saying it should speed up the review to mid-May to keep up with Finland. Sweden’s long-term plan is to increase funding for the armed forces by almost 30% from 2021 to 2024.

According to a recent survey, 84% of Finns think that Russia poses a significant military threat, and they’re nearly unanimous in saying their neighbor is “unstable and unpredictable,” with just 2% saying they did not agree with that characterization of Russia in the poll.

“This situation reminds us of how wise it has been to ensure defenses already in more stable times,” Saarikko said. “We do not have to make up for missed spending, like some other countries will have to do.”

