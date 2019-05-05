(Bloomberg) -- The man coordinating North Macedonia’s upcoming NATO membership won the country’s presidential election, defeating a candidate who opposed a name-change that opened the way to western integration.

Stevo Pendarovski got 52 percent in Sunday’s ballot, according to the Electoral Commission, with 95 percent of polling stations counted. Nationalist opposition candidate Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, who lost by fewer than 5,000 votes in the first round two weeks ago, had 44 percent.

The vote was a test for efforts to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union for the country, which is caught in a tug-of-war for influence between Russia and the West. Pendarovski, a former presidential policy adviser supported by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, has pledged to push the nation of 2 million further toward EU entry after it received green light to join the military alliance in February.

Siljanovska Davkova also said she wanted to further integration, but she campaigned on opposing a name-change deal with neighboring Greece that was a key condition for the accession talks.

Zaev came to power in 2017 after ousting Nikola Gruevski, a former premier and head of the VMRO-DPMNE party who has since fled to Hungary to avoid a jail sentence for abuse of power. The premier leads a coalition with the Democratic Union for Integration, a party representing ethnic Albanians -- about a quarter of the population whose support was seen as crucial for Pendarovski’s win.

While the post is mostly ceremonial, the president grants government-forming mandates and can veto laws, powers that can either ease or obstruct the country’s efforts to build deeper ties with richer EU states.

Lawmakers in all NATO members are now in the process of ratifying the accession protocol for North Macedonia to follow its regional peers Montenegro, Albania and Croatia into the military club. Slovenia and Croatia are already in the EU, while Serbia, Albania and Montenegro have applied, with the first one expected to join sometime next decade.

Turnout in the election exceeded 46 percent. While the figure is skewed by old voter polls that no longer reflect a shrinking population, it exceeded the two-fifths needed to validate the vote. Fewer would have required the speaker of parliament to take over as president and a new ballot to be held.

