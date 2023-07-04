(Bloomberg) -- Jens Stoltenberg will serve another year as NATO secretary general after member states agreed to extend his term as the military alliance continues to confront Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a statement on NATO’s website.

“I am honored by the decision of NATO allies to extend my term as secretary general,” Stoltenberg said in the statement. “The transatlantic bond between Europe and North America has ensured our freedom and security for nearly 75 years, and in a more dangerous world, our great alliance is more important than ever.”

Stoltenberg’s tenure, which has been extended until October next year, has already been prolonged three times. He had previously made clear he intended to step down from the role this year. Several countries were eager to pick a woman to head the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but the bloc’s members were unable to agree on a successor.

NATO leaders will endorse the decision when they gather next week in Vilnius, Lithuania, for their annual summit.

The former Norwegian prime minister has led the alliance since 2014, helming NATO through a tumultuous period, as he tried to balance the alliance’s support for Kyiv without drawing the organization into a wider conflict with Moscow. He also welcomed Montenegro, North Macedonia, Finland — and potentially soon Sweden — into the alliance.

