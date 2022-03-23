(Bloomberg) -- People living in NATO nations reported sharply higher confidence in U.S. global leadership during President Joe Biden’s first year in office than during the last year of Donald Trump’s presidency, according to newly released findings from Gallup, signaling support that Biden will draw on this week in pushing for renewed pressure on Russia.

Polling from more than two dozen NATO nations showed nearly all saw an increase in approval ratings in 2021, as compared to 2020, when asked about perceptions of U.S. leadership abroad.

The survey indicates that Europe’s faith in the U.S. rebounded from lows seen in the Trump administration. The median approval rating rose to 41%, from 18% the previous year, the results show, though approval remains below levels seen in the final years of the Obama administration.

“This positions the U.S. very well, compared to the past,” said Julie Ray, a Gallup editor. “It’s in a better position now than it was with the previous administration, in terms of audiences being receptive and engaging in U.S. leadership and being open to it.”

The data, compiled last year and released Wednesday, are part of a global survey. Some of the findings were from before the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last August, while some were after. It’s not clear what impact that had, Ray said. By comparison, views toward Russian and Chinese actions abroad were relatively unchanged, Ray added.

Germany, the U.K., Norway and Canada were among the countries that reported the sharpest rebounds: All saw increases of at least 30 percentage points. Increases were generally lower in Eastern Europe. Despite the rebound, several countries still report a higher disapproval rating of American leadership abroad than approval, including Germany, the U.K., Turkey, Spain, Italy and France.

The only country of the more than two dozen surveyed that reported a decrease was Lithuania, however, an eastern-flank NATO member that borders Belarus. Lithuania also recorded the highest share of people declining to share their views, and reported a net-positive impression, with more people approving of U.S. leadership than disapproving.

When Biden and allied leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday, they are expected to announce new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.