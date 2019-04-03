(Bloomberg) -- Tensions between Turkey and NATO burst into the open as the country’s foreign minister rejected rising U.S. pressure to cancel its purchase of a Russian missile defense system, saying the military alliance isn’t capable of protecting his country’s airspace.

The Russian S-400 missile defense system Turkey plans to buy is “an urgent need” for the country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday at a conference in Washington. “NATO is not capable enough to cover our airspace yet."

The Trump administration this week moved to delay delivery of two F-35 jets intended to help train Turkish pilots at an Arizona base, even though Turkish manufacturers help build the next-generation fighter, because the U.S. says the Russian system was designed to shoot down American and allied aircraft, including Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35.

Cavusoglu comments came amid the start of 70th anniversary celebrations of the 29-member North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Washington. But the dispute between the bloc and Turkey, one of its members, has highlighted one of the key difficulties the alliance faces in maintaining unity. Turkey has NATO’s second-biggest military, after the U.S.

Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan has called Turkey’s planned purchase of the S-400 “incompatible” with the sale of F-35s, and U.S. officials have said they’re concerned that sensitive F-35 technology designed to evade such a system could be compromised and used to improve the Russian air defense system.

But Cavusoglu said the purchase will go forward, calling it a “done deal.”

Turkey has planned to buy about 100 F-35s, joining Japan, the U.K. and Australia as the top international customers for the plane from Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed.

Turkey’s move to buy the S-400 reflects a broader political shift as Erdogan finds himself increasingly at odds with the U.S. and intent as well on cultivating relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Cavusoglu defended his country’s cooperation with Russia on things like the war in Syria.

“We need to work together and on Syria and other files we have been working together,” Cavusoglu said. “Turkey is supporting the dual track policy of NATO toward Russia, deterrence and dialogue."

