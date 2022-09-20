(Bloomberg) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg decried Russia’s plans for what he called “sham” referendums in occupied parts of Ukraine, warning President Vladimir Putin against further escalating the conflict.

“Such sham votes, referendums, do not have any legitimacy, and therefore they do not change the nature of the conflict,” Stoltenberg said in an interview Tuesday with Bloomberg Television. “This will only further worsen the situation, and therefore we need to provide more support to Ukraine.”

Stoltenberg spoke on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where western powers are grappling with the best way to push back against Russia’s plan to stage votes on annexing the regions of Ukraine its forces still control -- days after Kyiv’s military drove Russian troops from large areas of territory.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies and partner countries “have to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, because the alternative is much more dangerous for all of us,” Stoltenberg said. “We have to understand that this goes beyond Ukraine.”

Russia’s invasion prompted Sweden and Finland to seek to join the 30-member alliance. Stoltenberg said that 26 member nations have ratified their accession, and expressed confidence that Turkey -- which had initially objected to the two countries joining NATO -- will do so as well.

