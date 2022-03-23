(Bloomberg) -- Leaders of NATO countries are set to agree at a summit Thursday on Jens Stoltenberg, the military alliance’s secretary general, staying on in his post possibly for another year despite his being picked as Norway’s next central bank chief.

Senior officials from several members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have held talks about Stoltenberg prolonging his mandate, as he leads the alliance’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a western diplomat who declined to be named on a confidential issue.

Leaders meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels will discuss Stoltenberg’s mandate and are set to agree on his remaining in the job, the diplomat said. This may be for another year, but the timing has yet to be determined.

The Financial Times reported earlier Wednesday that NATO leaders will discuss extending Stoltenberg’s term. Stoltenberg’s mandate at NATO is set to end on Oct. 1 and Norway’s finance ministry said last month it expects him to take over as Norges Bank’s governor around Dec. 1.

Asked if he would be open to stay in his current job another year, Stoltenberg told reporters Wednesday: “This is for 30 allies to decide. My focus is on preparing the summit tomorrow in the midst of the most serious security situation we have been in for decades.”

Norway’s finance ministry is aware that an extension of Stoltenberg’s term “is a topic in NATO,” spokeswoman Therese Riiser was cited as saying by the NRK broadcaster. An economist by training, Stoltenberg was prime minister twice and has also held the finance minister’s portfolio.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.