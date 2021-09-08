(Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas futures soared to a seven-year high as worries mount over tight supplies heading into the winter heating season.

Gas for October delivery rose as much as 8.8% to trade at $4.968 per million British thermal units in New York on Wednesday, the highest intraday price since February 2014.

The surge extends a global rally in the fuel after intense heat this summer in many countries spurred air-cooling demand. Hot summer weather and supply disruptions from Hurricane Ida limited stockpile gains, while production is already constrained because shale drillers have been answering investors’ calls for financial discipline. As a result, traders are increasingly betting on the prospect of a winter rally.

The U.S. rally comes as European gas prices have jumped to records. Energy executives in the region have warned of a difficult winter, with reopening economies boosting demand just as supplies are falling short. That’s fueling inflation and boosting concerns energy-intensive industries from fertilizers to steel and even food makers will need to slow down.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.