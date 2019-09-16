Natural Gas May Lose as Oil Surges on Saudi Crisis, Goldman Says

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas may be the loser as surging oil prices prompt frackers to step up production from shale fields, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The knock-on effect of pumping more oil is additional gas flowing from wells as a byproduct in a market already saturated with the power-plant and furnace fuel, analysts led by New York-based Samantha Dart said in a note.

“A sustained increase in crude prices could end up having a bearish impact on natural gas balances,” the analysts wrote.

The prospect of a flood of new supply has yet to rattle traders, however. Gas rallied with crude on Monday after Saudi Arabia’s oil production was cut in half due to a devastating drone attack. New York-traded gas futures rose as much as 3.1% to $2.696 per million British thermal units, the highest since May 20.

