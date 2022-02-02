(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas supplies in Oklahoma plunged to the lowest level since last year’s winter storm, limiting flow of the fuel to the Midwest and Southeast states just as an arctic chill sets in.

Output in the Midcontinent was down 22% from the previous day, according to a preliminary BloombergNEF estimate based on pipeline flows from Oklahoma, the Texas Panhandle and Arkansas. While shipments of locally-produced gas to the Midwest, the Permian basin in Texas and Southeastern states have slumped, imports to the region have increased, the data show.

The drop comes as freezing weather descends over much of the U.S., threatening sub-zero temperatures across Texas and raising the specter of last year’s deadly freeze that saw millions lose power and heat for days. Gas futures in New York surged Wednesday.

“This is just the beginning,” said BNEF analyst Jade Patterson. Freeze-offs are likely to further constrain Midcontinent gas supplies over the next couple of days, he said.

