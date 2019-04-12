(Bloomberg) -- The gala to honor Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro in New York next month is getting off to a shaky start.

The American Museum of Natural History, the planned venue for an annual bash organized by the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce, said on Twitter that it’s “deeply concerned” about the event and is exploring its options since the space was booked before the guest of honor was announced. The statement late Thursday has sparked the most engagement with the museum’s account in a while with about 500 replies.

Bolsonaro, who will be honored with the “Person of the Year Award” by the business group, has criticized climate control initiatives, proposed environmental deregulation and called for the review of school curricula at the behest of socially conservative supporters and evangelical groups.

