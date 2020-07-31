(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc booked a 2.1 billion-pound ($2.8 billion) charge to cover soured loans, joining its U.K. rivals in preparing for a wave of coronavirus-related defaults.

Britain’s biggest corporate lender set aside double what analysts expected and said impairments would be between 3.5 billion pounds and 4.5 billion pounds this year, as it reviews the effects of the pandemic on the economy.

“Our performance in the first half of the year has been significantly impacted by the challenges and uncertainty our economy continues to face as a result of Covid-19,” Alison Rose, boss of the bank formerly known as Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, said on Friday.

The charge comes days after Barclays Plc took a further 1.6 billion-pound provision and Lloyds Banking Group Plc booked 2.4 billion pounds. New accounting standards mean banks must anticipate how businesses and consumers will be affected by what the Bank of England said could be the worst recession in 300 years.

The Edinburgh-based group, still part-owned by the government after one of the costliest bailouts of the financial crisis a decade ago, posted an operating loss before tax of 770 million pounds for the half-year, as gains were wiped out by the loan charge.

NatWest has been the biggest lender through the U.K. government’s Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, where the state guarantees 80% of the debt. The bank has also offered payment holidays on mortgages and other credit to allow borrowers struggling through the pandemic to manage their cash, in a move co-ordinated by government.

Some of the government support measures will taper off in the third quarter and bankers such as Barclays CEO Jes Staley have said the U.K. economy faces a second storm.

