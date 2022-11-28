(Bloomberg) -- An ex-NatWest Group Plc compliance manager who was unfairly dismissed by the bank two days after getting surgery for cancer is seeking about £4.3 million ($5.2 million) from the bank.

Lawyers for Adeline Willis, a former senior risk and compliance officer, have asked for the payout after she was unfairly dismissed from a £160,000-a-year job, according to court documents prepared for a hearing Monday.

NatWest was found to have unfairly dismissed Willis and discriminated against her under equality laws, in an employment tribunal ruling in February. She was told that she was being let go from the bank in April 2020 and had received a cancer diagnosis in August 2019.

“We recognize the extremely difficult personal circumstances in this case and that there were things the bank did not get right,” NatWest said in a statement. The bank said it “remains committed to building an inclusive culture and ensuring this cannot happen again.”

Willis, 44, said she found out she was being dismissed via a text message two days after she had major surgery, according to her witness statement. The discrimination she suffered had a “profoundly damaging impact” upon her health and the experience has been “far, far worse than the impact of my cancer diagnosis and treatment,” she said.

Awards for unfair dismissal are usually capped at UK employment tribunals at just over £93,000 unless whistleblowing or discrimination are proved, then any award is unlimited.

Lawyers for NatWest said Willis’ claim amount had doubled since the case was heard, and was previously set at £2 million, according to documents. NatWest wants further disclosure of Willis’s current financial position to be revealed after she began contractor work with Credit Suisse Group AG.

Willis said that despite applying for hundreds of jobs she has been unable to get a permanent role with similar credentials to her NatWest position. Her proposed remedy award is based on the continuation of lost earnings.

