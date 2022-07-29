(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc beat expectations in the second quarter and announced a special dividend as it saw steady customer activity through mounting economic headwinds.

The U.K.’s biggest corporate lender posted an operating profit before tax of £1.4 billion ($1.7 billion). That’s slightly below last year but ahead of analyst predictions. The bank released limited provisions for souring loans, surprising analysts who had expected it to set aside more.

“We know that continued increases in the cost of living are impacting people, families and businesses across the UK and we have put in place a range of targeted measures to support those who are likely to need it most,” Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose said in a statement. “Strong levels of profitability and capital generation mean we are well positioned to provide this support.”

The bank will pay 3.5 pence per share as an interim dividend and plans issue a special dividend of 16.8 pence with share consolidation, partly to avoid increasing the UK government’s ownership of the firm.

NatWest also upgraded its outlook for the year, saying it now expects income of about £12.5 billion, up from £11 billion previously.

The bank will also take 900 million euros ($919 million) in charges, mostly next year, as it continues to sell its Ulster Bank business in Ireland.

UK inflation hit a new 40-year high in June, intensifying the cost of living crisis and heaping pressure on the Bank of England to deliver aggressive interest-rate hikes. NatWest warned in April that the outlook could deteriorate for borrowers as inflation started to bite.

The lender announced £4 million funding to provide debt advice and support, working with organizations including Citizens Advice, and said it will freeze fees on business current accounts for 12 months to help small- and mid-sized firms.

Once one of the world’s largest banks, NatWest has been transformed into a largely domestic retail lender. NatWest is still part-owned by the government after one of the costliest bailouts of the financial crisis over a decade ago.

NatWest follows with rivals Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Barclays Plc, which said this week that customers were coping well with cost pressures so far and took modest provisions for souring loans.

