NatWest Group Plc beat earnings estimates in the fourth quarter and upgraded its forecast for returns as easing coronavirus restrictions enabled the bank to release more provisions for souring loans.

The U.K.’s biggest corporate lender posted an operating profit before tax of 635 million pounds ($865 million) as mortgage demand continued to grow. Analysts had estimated profits of 424 million pounds, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

“We are well placed to invest for growth, to provide the support our customers need as the economy recovers and to drive sustainable returns to shareholders,” Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose said in a statement.

After setting aside about 3.2 billion pounds in the early stages of the pandemic to cushion against potential bad loans, the Edinburgh-based lender is now reversing these charges to reflect the recovering economy. In the fourth quarter, NatWest released a further 341 million pounds, more than analysts expected.

The bank upgraded its return on tangible equity target for 2023 to “comfortably above 10%,” while it is now targeting cost-cutting of 3% a year, down from its previous target of 4%, to reflect higher inflation and investment in the business.

NatWest proposed a final dividend of 7.5 pence.

Once one of the world’s largest banks, NatWest has been transformed into a largely domestic retail lender following a string of scandals. The U.K. government has a majority holding but continues to sell down the stake it acquired during the financial crisis over a decade ago.

