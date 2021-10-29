(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc posted profit ahead of forecasts in the third quarter and said the strong U.K. economy was helping support its borrowers.

The U.K.’s biggest corporate lender said operating profit before tax rose to 1.07 billion pounds ($1.5 billion), almost double analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

“Although we are seeing challenges in the economy and for our customers -- especially around supply chains and the cost of living -- a number of key indicators remain positive,” Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose said on Friday. “Growth is good, unemployment is low and there are limited signs of default across our book.”

The bank released 242 million pounds it had set aside for loans going bad in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its rosy outlook for the economy follows an upbeat forecast from rivals including Lloyds Banking Group Plc, which said on Thursday it would take an impairment credit for the year.

NatWest also took a charge of 294 million pounds after pleading guilty to three criminal charges of money laundering earlier this month. The Financial Conduct Authority is yet to announce how much it will fine NatWest for failing to properly monitor one of its customers for five years through 2016.

Once one of the world’s largest banks, NatWest has been transformed into a largely domestic retail lender following a string of scandals. The U.K. government continues to sell down the stake it acquired during the financial crisis over a decade ago. Rose has started a fresh restructuring of some businesses including the markets unit and the Irish operations while steering the bank through the pandemic.

NatWest Markets reported operating losses of 160 million pounds, which the bank said reflected continued weakness in fixed income, where there was quieter customer activity as it reshaped the business.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.