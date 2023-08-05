NatWest Begins to Sound Out Successors for Departed CEO, FT Says

(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc has started to approach potential candidates to permanently replace former Chief Executive Alison Rose, the Financial Times reported Saturday.

A formal appointment will only be made once a successor to chair Howard Davies is in place, the newspaper cited unidentified people familiar with the matter as saying. NatWest declined to comment to the FT.

The lender is still embroiled in the fallout from a dispute over closing the bank accounts held by politician-turned-pundit Nigel Farage.

Paul Thwaite, who was chosen to take the helm for an initial period of 12 months following Rose’s resignation, would be among the names under consideration, according to the newspaper.

Other potential candidates are Francesca McDonagh, the former CEO of the Bank of Ireland Group Plc and current chief operations officer of Credit Suisse, as well as William Chalmers, the chief financial officer of Lloyds Banking Group, and Ewen Stevenson, a former NatWest CFO, the FT adds.

