(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Paul Thwaite revamped his top team as he looks for ways to cut costs and boost returns just weeks into his permanent tenure atop the British lender.

With the changes, NatWest is creating a new chief operating office, led by the firm’s former chief people and transformation officer Jen Tippin, according to a person familiar with the matter. The new group will oversee Tippin’s former unit as well as the firm’s communications, governance, marketing, legal and regulatory affairs teams, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing personnel matters.

Robert Begbie, who was serving as interim head of the bank’s commercial arm after Thwaite was elevated last year, will serve permanently in that role, the person said. The bank’s general counsel Gideon Moore and strategy executive Matt Austen will depart as part of the changes.

Taken together, it will mean NatWest’s 15-person executive management team will be reduced to 10. It also brings NatWest more in line with rivals like Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc, which each have chief operating officers that oversee vast swaths of their back office operations.

“Today we have announced changes to our structure, which will help us shape the future of the bank,” a spokesman for the bank said in an emailed statement. “The new structure will enable NatWest Group to operate as a simpler, more integrated business.”

NatWest has warned that revenue is likely to drop this year as the firm’s businesses face pressure from falling interest rates. As a result, Thwaite — who took temporary charge after Alison Rose’s resignation and was named permanent chief in February — is focusing on improving the efficiency of the bank’s operations.

The moves come as the UK government continues to reduce its stake in the bank, this week dropping below the 30% level so it’s no longer considered a controlling shareholder. Officials are weighing selling some of the government’s remaining shares to retail investors as it seeks to offload the entire stake by 2026.

NatWest shares dropped 0.7% at 9:12 a.m. in London on Wednesday. The stock has risen 20% so far this year, far outpacing the 2.6% advance of the FTSE 100 Index.

