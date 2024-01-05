(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc Chairman Howard Davies is facing backlash after saying he believed it wasn’t “that difficult” for UK consumers to obtain a mortgage.

The fact that consumers have to save more before purchasing a home is due, in part, to changes introduced to better protect consumers in the aftermath of the financial crisis, Davies said in an interview with a BBC radio program. Back then, he argued, it was dangerous for consumers to have “very, very easy access to mortgage credit.”

“I don’t think it’s that difficult at this moment,” to get on the property ladder, he said. “There are people who are finding it very difficult to start the process. They will have to save more but I think that is inherent in the change in the financial system as a result of the mistakes that were made in the last global financial crisis and we have to accept we are still living with that.”

A NatWest spokesman declined to comment. Davies was previously chairman of the UK Financial Services Authority and deputy governor of the Bank of England.

UK home prices have continued to soar as a shortage of available properties offsets painfully high mortgage rates. Last year, one measure of home affordability reached its worst level since the Victorian era as average house prices were nine times average income in the UK.

The comments drew a barrage of opposition on social media. Nigel Farage, the broadcaster and political pundit whose account with NatWest unit Coutts was closed last year, tweeted that Davies has “no idea about NatWest’s customers or the real world.”

Richard Murphy, a professor of accounting practice at Sheffield University Management School, and Prem Sikka, an emeritus professor at the University of Essex and a lawmaker in UK Parliament, also criticized the comments.

“It really is that difficult to buy a house at the moment,” Dan Wilson Craw, deputy chief executive at Generation Rent, which advocates for private renters, said in a post. “Prices haven’t come down far enough to reflect higher interest rates, which mean you still need a high income to clear affordability criteria, and still need a large deposit.”

