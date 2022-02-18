(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc’s Howard Davies brushed off speculation that he was preparing to leave his post as chairman of the bank.

“Reports of my death have been much exaggerated,” Davies said on a call with reporters Friday after the British lender reported fourth-quarter results. “There are no plans for me to leave at present, there is no process under way.”

Davies said his term runs until July 2024 and he expects to remain in post for the “foreseeable future.” Last week, Sky News reported that the bank was preparing to appoint headhunters to find a successor to Davies.

Davies, 71, became chairman in September 2015. He was deputy governor of the Bank of England from 1995 to 1997 and chairman of the Financial Services Authority -- then the U.K. markets regulator -- from 1997 to 2003.

