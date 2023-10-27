(Bloomberg) -- Many people working at Britain’s major banks may be glad the week is drawing to a close. Especially at NatWest Group Plc, who this morning followed rival Barclays Plc in cutting a key profit margin guidance for the year.

The downgrades are the latest sign that savers seeking higher rates for their deposits and increased competition for mortgages are starting to hurt lenders — who have largely benefitted from the Bank of England’s quickest rate-hike series in decades.

Key Business News

Separately, NatWest released the initial findings of an investigation into its handling of Nigel Farage’s account closure. The report found “serious failings” in its treatment of the politician-turned-pundit.

NatWest said it would make a number of changes to its policies and procedures around exiting clients — which the Financial Conduct Authority is also now reviewing — and will disclose any decision on whether it would cut former CEO Alison Rose’s pay as soon as possible

IAG SA: The British Airways owner said profit for the UK flag carrier rose 50% in the third quarter versus the prior year. Leisure demand was strong in the three months through September, helped by demand for summer travel, and IAG is carrying more passengers across all airlines relative to 2022.

Beauty exports from the UK to the European Union have fallen by more than £850 million since the Brexit vote, as customs delays and increased costs put the brakes on orders, a report by Oxford Economics showed.

Markets Today’s Take

Summer season is busy for travel in Europe, so it’s an easy time for airlines to do well (barring strikes, airport disruptions and cancelled flights). The question is whether airlines can sustain demand for travel into the winter months. IAG said around 75% of the fourth quarter’s passenger revenue is already booked, but warns of “wider macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties” that might affect the remainder of this year.

The conflict in the Middle East is disrupting travel there (and British Airways has suspended all flights to Israel for the time being), fuel prices continue to be volatile and consumers are likely to be more mindful of how they spend their money over Christmas. It won’t be such an easy one to forecast.

Rival Air France-KLM seems to have fared less well than analysts expected over the busy summer months. Maybe UK-based travelers are more inclined to go abroad in the summer -- I can vouch for that.

— Sofia Horta e Costa

City Moves

Francesca McDonagh, formerly Credit Suisse COO and Bank of Ireland CEO, is going to run fund services provider Universal Investment. Former Macquarie Capital and UBS leveraged finance specialist Damien Hedderwick joins Federated Hermes’s private credit team, where he’ll work on direct lending strategies. Goldman energy trading analyst Sebastian Siebers joined Vitol, while Macquarie Group hired natural gas trader Valentin Vigouroux from Danske Commodities.

What’s Next?

We’ve got another big chunk of the FTSE 100 reporting results next week, including HSBC Holdings Plc, BP Plc, Shell Plc, Glencore Plc, GSK Plc, and Haleon Plc.

On Thursday, we’ll also learn whether the Bank of England will keep its benchmark rate at 5.25%.

